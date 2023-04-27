ZITF to further promote destination Zimbabwe

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is set to further promote destination Zimbabwe which continues to be a destination of choice for many.

Recognised through various accolades, Zimbabwe has continued on a growth trajectory as tourism is one of the country’s major forex earners.

The much-awaited 63rd edition of the trade showcase kicks off today in Bulawayo. It is being held under the theme “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness” and ends on Saturday. The ZITF is one of the largest intra-regional trade fairs South of the Sahara, an annual exhibition that offers exposure to both trade and public visitors. The multi-sectoral, multi-national expo provides a convenient trade hub for the region.

With the advent of the ZITF, the country’s tourism sector is set to be boosted by all the traffic of visitors making their way into the country during the course of the busy trade showcase week.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti said they are very optimistic about the ZITF.

He said it is set to boost the tourism sector which was picking up on its feet after having been crippled by the Covid-19-induced restrictions.

“After having been distracted by the Covid-19 period where people were not allowed to move from place to place, we had a drop in numbers of people coming into the country but we have since been recovering.

“The ZITF week is surely promising to have a great impact on the tourism industry as there are many exhibitors expected and among the many exhibitors are international exhibitors which will surely bring in many people into the country,” said Mr Koti.

He said they had 21 countries who are bringing in about 25 exhibitors which is a significant growth from last year when they had 13 countries with 16 exhibitors, which demonstrates the relevance of the platform.

In preparation for the busy ZITF week, hotels, lodges and guest houses have already been prepared for the comfort of visitors who would have made their way to Bulawayo.