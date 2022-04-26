ZITF to steer key economic conversations — Moyo

ZITF board chair Mr Busisa Moyo gives an update to journalists on ZITF preparedness during a Press conference in Bulawayo yesterday. Listening (from left) are the ZITF CEO Dr Nicholas Ndebele and his deputy Ms Stella Nkomo. — Picture Eliah Saushoma

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, says this week’s trade showcase would steer key economic conversations through several business conferences that will give local and foreign exhibitors opportunity to engage and seal crucial investment and trade partnerships.

The 62nd edition of the ZITF begins in Bulawayo today under the theme: “Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development”.

In a media update in Bulawayo yesterday, Mr Moyo, a prominent industrialist who is also chief executive officer for United Refineries Limited, said the ZITF Company was geared to take the lead in business conferences.

“We are in the business of exhibiting products but also formatting and creating platforms for conversations to take place,” he said.

“There are competitors to ZITF such as Davos, so we must make sure we have relevant conversations concerning Zimbabwe such as how the country’s businesses can take advantage of the African Free Trade Area.

We see ourselves being catalytic in terms of the role we play in the Africa Free Trade Area,” said Mr Moyo.

He said this year’s ZITF features a packed programme of forums and conferences focused on how the country’s businesses can be part of the global community.

Leading the lineup is the International Business Conference tomorrow where Vice-President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga is expected to officiate.

“More than 600 local and international delegates are expected to attend the conference held under the ZITF theme: “Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development,” said Mr Moyo.

The event has been reformatted to encompass diverse stakeholder engagement among distinguished academics, members of the diplomatic corps and industry leaders who are expected to share insights on reinvented value chains in pursuit of Vision 2030 as well as promoting inclusive value chain through financing and investment.

The vice-president of Afrexim Bank, Mr Denys Denya is also expected to attend.

On Wednesday, Dr Chiwenga will also deliver a keynote address at the inaugural Connect Africa Symposium, which runs under the theme “Reimagining the future: A United Africa, A Prosperous Africa”.

Mr Moyo said the symposium will see different African political leaders, representatives of diplomatic missions, key economic players, development partners and investors converge to discuss and share solutions to challenges across the African continent.

Chairman of the Dangote Group of Companies, Engineer Mansur Ahmed Nunes is expected to grace the meeting.

“This is a new conversation product that has been designed with the Africa Free Trade Area in mind because we feel as a country, we need to facilitate conversations, ideas and thoughts around the Africa Free Trade Area as a concept,” he said.

Mr Moyo said Zimbabwe must be consciously engaged with the concept and make sure both the public and private sectors are moving in the same direction.

“We are tapping into the future, getting out young people to speak into some of the ideas that are emerging in order to plug into the idea of value chains.

The value chain concept is an inclusive one because we are all part of some value chain,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the idea is to facilitate conversations around the value chains.

According to the ZITF Company, there will be three-panel sessions, the first being anchored on the structural transformation of value chains.

These will highlight perspectives from business and industry leaders and will be co-chaired by the president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), Mr Kurai Matsheza and Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president, Dr Tinashe Manzungu.

The second panel will seek to tackle inclusive value chain development through financing and investment. This segment will be led by the executive vice-president of Afreximbank, Mr Denya, managing director of BancABC Zimbabwe, Dr Lance Mambondianiwho will be representing Bankers Association of Zimbabwe, IDC chairman, Mr Winstone Makamure, Zida acting chief executive, Mrs Duduzile Shinya and AFDB country manager Ms Moono Mupotola.

The third panel will be focusing on re-imagining value chain opportunities and challenges and will be chaired by ZEPARU executive director, Dr Gibson Chigumira.

Other conferences lined up include Scholastica, the smart cities forum, the third edition of a two-day youth focus Innovators Forum under the theme” Innovation for Sustainable Value Chains” and the Diplomats Forum which is held in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Diplomats from more than 30 countries and representatives from at least 10 organisations and cooperating partners have confirmed attendance for the event, which runs under the theme “Economic Diplomacy beyond Covid-19: Export and Investment Opportunities in Zimbabwe”.

— @nqobilebhebhe