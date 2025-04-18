ZITF Tug of War draw held

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE Ingwebu Breweries ZITF Tug of War draw was held yesterday, with 14 teams set to compete in the women’s category and 19 in the men’s category.

In the men’s competition, Group A features Mutare Board and Paper Mills, Amidol, ZETDC Western B, Exide Batteries and UZ.

Group B includes Bulawayo Metro, Black Rhinos, Correctional Lions, CBZ and NRZ Bulawayo.

Group C is made up of ZETDC Western A, City of Kwekwe, Mimosa, City of Bulawayo, Transmission West.

Group D has Zesa Holdings, FBC, NRZ Gweru and Mutare City.

In the women’s category, which comprises 14 teams, Group A includes Glow A, CBZ, ZETDC West and City of Kwekwe.

Group B features BCC, NRZ, Ingwebu Tow Team, and Zesa Holdings.

Group C consists of Glow B, Black Rhinos and Mimosa.

Group D includes Mutare City, Machingura and Correctional Services.

Thandolwenkosi Nkomo, the ZITF Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager, said they are proud to be involved.

“We are grateful to Ingwebu for always making sure this event is a success.”

Dumisani Moyo from Ingwebu said: “It has always been our priority to be there when this event happens. As Ingwebu we are proud to be part of this annual event.”

Zimbabwe Tug of War (Zitowa) president Njabulo Khumalo thanked the sponsors for their continued support.

“Ingwebu has been sponsoring this event for many years and we are grateful to our sponsors for their continued support and we are hopeful they continue with their support of the game,” said Khumalo.

The championships begin at Gifford High School with knockout rounds, then move to the ZITF grounds on the final day of the trade expo.

Last year, Mutare Board and Paper Mills were once again crowned men’s champions while Glow Petroleum A claimed the women’s title in.

t was a hard-fought men’s final that ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors.