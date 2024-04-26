ZITF unveils ambitious US$300m modernisation plan

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has announced plans to modernise its giant trade exhibition centre in Bulawayo, which will see the construction of a 5 000-seater conference centre and two hotels — a five and four-star.

The exhibition centre will be renamed the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES), buttressing the country’s drive to embrace technology and adoption of global environmental and sustainability attributes.

The massive construction works are expected to transform the exhibition precinct into a dynamic multi-purpose development on the prime 17 acres of real estate located close to the Bulawayo Central Business District.

The “Visionary Masterplan” by the ZITF company is a long-term plan that will further develop the trade fair grounds by introducing modern world-class amenities to the City of Bulawayo, making it the leading exhibition venue in the country.

The proposed hotel would be a 500-room facility linked to the convention centre, and will have facilities to host travelling Heads of State and VIPs, among other distinguished visitors.

In a statement, the ZITF Company said the masterplan also proposed the establishment of a modern retail shopping centre to provide daily convenience, as well as offering a diverse range of retail, dining and entertainment options for visitors and residents alike.

“A themed park that will celebrate the diverse heritage and landmarks of Zimbabwe and intertwined with highlighting the Kings and Queens of Zimbabwe, inviting visitors to explore and engage with the nation’s history and natural beauty,” said the ZITF Company.

“There will be new eco-friendly parks and pedestrianised walkways in line with international standards.”

In addition to the new anchor developments, the ZICES will also retain over 25 existing structures of historical significance, which will be modernised to provide a new contemporary look aligned to the overall vision.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce held at a city hotel on Wednesday evening, ZITF company board chairperson, Mr Busisa Moyo, said the transformation of the site is expected to cost around US$300 million.

“The Honourable Minister, Nqobizitha Ndlovu took me to President Mnangagwa to present this vision and the President told us that he does not want to hold on to things he sees on a computer and also said this vision must become a reality in our lifetime,” said Mr Moyo. “That means it must be done during our tenure, so I am sure we have a rough idea of when this vision must come to life.”