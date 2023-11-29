Ziyajuluka Festival on cards

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The Ziyajuluka Festival is set to take place at The Hub in Bulawayo next week Saturday.

The festival aims to uplift youth talent and help local up-and-coming artistes gain more recognition in all music genres. Killer Nox and Taddy Bear Events, popular entertainers known for their engaging performances, will host the festival.

In addition to music, the festival will feature performances from various dance groups, including Jabulani Arts Academy, DT8, and Skhumz Moonwalker. These talented dance groups will add an extra layer of entertainment and excitement to the festival.

Killer Nox has emphasised that attendees can expect a safe and secure environment during the festive season.

The festival’s second edition aims to create a platform for emerging artistes to shine and make their mark in the music industry.

_@Tasha Mutsiba.