Ziyakhala Music Show Festival moves to December

The much-anticipated Ziyakhala Music Show Festival has moved its date to December. Initially, the festival which will feature a performance from the Soul Brothers was scheduled for November 25. It has been moved to December 22 and will be held at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

The decision to reschedule was driven by the organisers desire to accommodate locals from South Africa and the United Kingdom who expressed interest in attending the event.

“Many supporters from South Africa and the UK expressed their inability to travel to Zimbabwe during the original November time frame due to various constraints, including financial limitations. We value our fans from all corners of the world, and it was important for us to consider their needs and make the festival accessible to as many people as possible,” said Mandla Dube, one of the festival organisers.

More performances will come from Swaziland’s Shongwe & Khuphuka Saved Group, South Africa’s Lindokuhle Mkhize and locals Madlela Skhobokhobo, Zinjaziyamluma, La Dee, PNC, Mandla Dube, and Mpilo Ndlovu. – @TashaMutsiba