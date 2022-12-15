Ziyakhala!! SA artiste Bonakele Zim-bound

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

MASKANDI music lovers are licking their lips at the prospect of seeing South African artiste Bonakele live on stage on Friday and Sunday in Gwanda and Bulawayo respectively.

Dubbed, “Ziyakhala Music Live Show”, the first event will be held at the Gwanda Stadium with the second being held at the Large City Hall. Flanking the Ngahlupheka hitmaker will be Ababekezeli, Lindokuhle Mkhize, Mandla Dube, Mzoe 7, Master Zhoe, LaDee, Novuyo Seagirl, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi and Kheliza.

Maskandi is a popular genre in South Africa with its fan base growing rapidly locally, especially in the Matabeleland region where it is associated with the culture there.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, events director and organiser Future Dube said preparations are at an advanced stage.

“We are ready to host Bonakele. We have arranged a tour of the city for her and promise fans a great gospel touch to take them to next year with blessings,” said Dube.

The event will see early birds getting discounts on their ticket purchases in a move to entice patrons. – @eMKlass_49