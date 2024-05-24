ZNA Commander calls for discipline within ranks

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE National Army (ZNA) commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe yesterday presided over the pass-out parade of 1 196 military recruits who completed a rigorous eight-month training exercise at Recruits Training Depot, Lookout Masuku Barracks, in Bulawayo.

The recruits comprised of 893 males and 303 females. Of the top three recruits, the second runner-up was female, Echo Nyakuseredza while Pride Mambara became the first runner-up with Rodney Musundire clinching the best recruit title.

In his address, Lt Gen Sanyatwe said the ZNA was a professional organisation and urged the recruits to maintain higher levels of discipline, warning that those found on the wrong side of the law will be punished.

He said the army was satisfied that the training programme instilled adequate military skills and core values like loyalty, patriotism and sacrifice, which are all crucial for building a formidable force.

“Let me remind you that the Zimbabwe National Army is a disciplined force, which does not tolerate cases of indiscipline within its ranks,” said Lt Gen Sanyatwe.

“Be informed that there is no lenience to members who commit offences such as absence without official leave, theft, robbery, illegal panning, illegal money changing, extortion drug and substance abuse, among others.

“Once involved in indiscipline and undesirable conduct, you will face the full wrath of the law. If not we will return you to the village as spelt out in the Defence Act Chapter 11 of 2002 and related statutory instruments.”

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe also cautioned the recruits to be wary of dangers posed by social media misinformation and advised them to seek guidance from their superiors when faced with such challenges.

“I want you to be vigilant and alive to the dangers of social media where there is disinformation and misinformation aimed at subverting the general populace, and you soldiers, have also become a prime target,” he said.

“As you join your units, you have a clearly defined hierarchy of command from whom you should seek advice and guidance whenever you are bombarded with such subversive messages from social media.”

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe hailed traditional leaders for assisting the army during the recruiting process, which he said has helped identify suitable recruits.

“To the traditional leadership amongst us today, allow me to express the ZNA’s profound gratefulness for playing a sterling role in assisting us to identify and recruit upright characters within their respective areas,” he said.

“The ZNA will always cherish and value your support.”

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe said the army will continue to provide opportunities to the girl child as part of their gender mainstreaming thrust, which dovetails with the local, regional and international protocols on the empowerment of the girl child as seen by the 303 recruits who graduated.

“The graduation of 303 female members on this course is a clear testimony that the ZNA is committed to complying with international conventions . . . as well as national laws calling for gender equality in all spheres of life,” he added.

“In line with these regional and international conventions, the Zimbabwe National Army will continue to recruit and train female candidates as they have proved to be comparably dedicated, competent and determined to serve their motherland.”