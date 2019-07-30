ZNA schools competition begins today

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE official opening of the annual Zimbabwe National Army schools’ sports competitions and merit awards will take place at Induna Barracks in Bulawayo today.

Army schools will compete in nine sporting disciplines – football (boys and girls), netball, volleyball, athletics, basketball, rugby, cricket, chess and darts as well as quiz and music.

The sports extravaganza got underway yesterday with athletics kicking off the games that end on Friday.

ZNA chief of staff (administration), Major General Paul Chima, will be guest of honour at the official opening this morning.

Administrative Staff Officer Grade 2 Army Education Corp, Major Wise Gatsi said: “The vetting process has been done and it went well. This year we expect the games to go a gear up; we anticipate a high level of competition from the athletes,” said Gatsi.

ZNA Commander, Lieutenant-General Edzayi Chimonyo, will attend the closing ceremony and present medals and prizes to winning athletes and schools.

Last year, the competitions were hosted by HQ 5 Infantry Brigade in Kwekwe. – @innocentskizoe