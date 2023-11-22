ZNA urged to continue enrolling serving female members in its courses

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Army’s Ordinance and Transport Training School has been urged to continue enrolling serving female members in their courses in line with the Zimbabwe Gender Commission policy which promotes gender equity in all facets of life.

The call was made by the ZNA director of procurement, Colonel Ntokoziso Moyo during the army’s combined graduation of the nine logistics courses at the school on Friday.

A total of 35 females out of a combined 214 graduands graduated in six programmes that included catering, equipment stores management and instructional courses. The students were drawn from the army as well as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The graduating courses, Col Moyo said, are a fulfilment of the 2023 Commander ZNA’s training directive as read in conjunction with the Quartermaster Staff and Branch performance directive both of which identified training as a Key Result Area (KRA).

“I am pleased to recognise the presence of a number of female students and it is in this regard that I urge the school to continue its stance of enrolling serving female members in line with the Zimbabwe Gender Commission policy which stresses gender equity in all facets of life, the overall number of female graduands on these courses is 35,” said Col Moyo.

She said the course was designed to train selected candidates in skilled store functions, thus demanding, receipt, storage, accounting, remittance, issuing and subsequent disposal of army stores and equipment at the first-line level.

The course is a 15-week training programme consisting of 11 weeks of theory and four weeks of practical attachments to various Quartermaster stores within the ZNA Bulawayo District and 1 Infantry Brigade.

Col Moyo warned the graduates against engaging in any form of criminality, drug and substance abuse, saying the army would ruthlessly deal with rogue elements in the military and police force.

“Thieves will never find refuge in the security organisation and any perpetrators of such dishonest and unprincipled activities will be dealt with without remorse,” she said.

“Having said that let me remind you that your organisations, ZNA and ZRP expect you to carry out your duties expertly with integrity and transparency in every aspect. Always put it at the hindmost of your mind that the two organisations have bequeathed all the trust on you for the proficiency of their personnel manning respective directorates, formations, depots and stations.”

Col Moyo also bemoaned the training challenges faced by the students such as poor accommodation facilities.

“I was exclusively briefed that you encountered a number of challenges which stalled the smooth flow of your courses. Chief among the challenges were the poor learning and living accommodation facilities which the Commandant and his staff tried by all means to solve in a bid to create a conducive learning environment,” she said.

“In the same vein, my special thanks go to Commander HQ 1 Infantry Brigade in conjunction with Commander HQ Bulawayo District who worked tirelessly to secure decent accommodation for you, where the ZNA Ordinance and Transport Training School training wings are being short-term housed by the Brigade integral logistics companies in terms of offices and lecture rooms requirements.”

Col Moyo said the living conditions overstretched the students’ personal budgets. She, however, assured them that the ZNA headquarters is seized with the challenges with efforts being made to attend to the challenges in the shortest possible time.

“I want to applaud you for remaining determined, dependable and meticulous in the face of such challenges. Once again, I would like to acknowledge and appreciate your allegiance in this regard,” she said.