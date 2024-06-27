ZNCC annual congress kick-off, Government rallies businesses to exploit SADC Industrialisation Week opportunity

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) 2024 annual congress kicked off in Victoria Falls Wednesday with Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu challenging the business sector to actively participate in the upcoming SADC Industrialisation week.

Officially opening the event, Minister Ndlovu said Zimbabwe stands at the cusp of a new era defined by rapid industrialization, boundless innovation, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable development.

He said to fully realize this potential, industry must embrace the principles of sustainable industrialization.

“I want to invite you as the business sector though the ZNCC to actively participate in our upcoming SADC industrialisation week. It is a platform for private sector and of course for policy makers to attend and interact,” Ndlovu said.

“It is a platform for us to gauge our progress towards our SADC industralisation targets, which were set in 2015.” he said.

Zimbabwe will host the Sadc Summit in Harare in August, which will be preceded by the 7th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week being hosted by Government through the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), in partnership with SADC Secretariat and SADC Business Council from 28 July – 2 August in Harare.

It will be held under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC.”

The SADC Industrialisation Week is the largest public-private platform and consultative body for industrialisation in the SADC region.

The week-long event will feature seminars, meetings, workshops, a gala dinner, exhibitions, and site visits to manufacturing facilities and industrial hubs across Zimbabwe with key focus on mineral beneficiation, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure development, women and youth entrepreneurship, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and more.

Minister Ndlovu said the ZNCC congress, thus, provides an opportunity to exchange ideas and map the way forward for the country to be active participants while reflecting on achievements, tackling challenges, and carving out a path that ensures both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Running under the theme: “Unlocking New Frontiers for Sustainable Industrialization and Climate-Smart Business Growth,” Ndlovu said the congress sets the stage for a transformative journey towards green growth where the economy thrives while protecting the environment for a resilient future for Zimbabwe.

“I urge you to continue churning patriotic, resilient and prospering businesses. We must innovate and adopt practices that not only drive economic growth but also safeguard our environment for future generations,” said the minister.

He challenged industry to be pioneers in climate-smart business practices, ensuring that the productive sector thrives while minimizing their environmental footprint.

“I’m pleased to note that as a country under the second republic, we have made tremendous strides in 14 of the 17SDGs. Indeed this is no mean feat but a lot more can and will be done.

“I’m particularly encouraged by the presence of so many innovative entrepreneurs and climate-smart business leaders from within and beyond our borders who are here today. Your vision, creativity, and determination are the driving forces behind our continent’s progress,” said Ndlovu.

He reiterated Government’s committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to flourish and is continuously working to improve infrastructure, streamline regulatory frameworks, and provide the necessary support for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Efforts are underway to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy, with companies and regulatory bodies collaborating to adopt cleaner technologies,” said Minister Ndlovu. “Climate-smart business growth, particularly in sectors like agriculture and tourism, is essential for reducing emissions and building resilience. While challenges such as access to finance and technical expertise persist, Zimbabwe is poised for transformative change by leveraging its renewable energy resources and commitment to sustainability.”