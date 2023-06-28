ZNCC Congress kicks off in Victoria Falls

Breaking News
The Chronicle

 

LEONARD NCUBE  [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce annual congress has started in Victoria Falls with close to 100 economists and captains of industry attending to discuss key economic issues.

The congress which ends on Friday 30 June, is being held under the theme: “Transforming economic realities into market opportunities.”

The congress opened with discussions on the need for African countries,  Zimbabwe included, to come up with quick wins that promote growth, among them opening borders for trade and providing incentives to investors.

Coming at a time when Zimbabwe’s economy is facing macro-economic challenges and resurgent inflationary forces, the gathering is expected to proffer solutions and policy guidelines to authorities, to steer sustained economic growth.

Expected to present are Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza amd other high ranking officials.

Also in attendance are delegates from the Kenya Investment Authority, Africa Trade Policy Centre, Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce and local industry leaders.

Delegates are expected to engage over issues such as energy challenges, exchange rate volatility, tough tax environment and how to leverage local gains from the African Continental Free Trade Area

