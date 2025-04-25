ZNCC hosts Business Luncheon at ZITF 2025

Judith Phiri , Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) is hosting a Business Luncheon on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu is set to deliver remarks as the Guest of Honour. Deputy Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, David Mnangagwa will also deliver special guest remarks.



Among other key speakers on panel discussions are British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Petter Vowles, Zimbabwe Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) CEO Sekai Kuvarika, ZNCC Immediate Past President Mike Kamungeremu and ZNCC Past President Dr Obert Sibanda among others.