ZNCC organising inaugural Masvingo Business Expo

THE Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) is preparing to hold the inaugural Masvingo Business Expo next month with companies from across the country showing keen interest to participate.

The expo, which is a platform for local businesses to showcase their products to the country and the world, will run from November 17 to 18 under the theme “Masvingo, The Investment Hub towards Vision 2030”.

ZNCC Masvingo Chapter chairperson, Andrew Chekani, who is a member of the organising committee, told the media that they sent invitations to about 140 organisations and some from outside the province were already making enquiries about the event.

“We are still inviting and so far 140 have been invited through letters that were handed to them and others through emails. We are excited to note that a number of those who have been invited are making enquiries,

serious enquires. Some of those making enquiries are outside Masvingo, from Harare and Bulawayo,” he said.

“We invited businesses from all sectors -retail, academia, tourism, the Ministry of Mines, ICT (Information Communication Technology) and we are looking at around 30 SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises).”

Masvingo Economic Development director Clever Chingwara said they advertised the expo to business people from other parts of the country during the recent Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo in Bulawayo and also requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to invite foreign exhibitors.

