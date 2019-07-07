Zodwa Wabantu continues with Durban July trend

Zodwa Wabantu continued with her trademark appearances at the annual Durban July event, donning an outfit that left little to the imagination.

The Durban-based entertainer set tongues wagging when she arrived at the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday in a sheer, crystal-encrusted dress.

Apparently unhappy with her sagging breasts, Zodwa had a non-invasive procedure to lift and enhance their appearance. She was not shy to display the results at the race event. Her aesthetic doctor Mahendra Premchand, who performed the procedure on her accompanied her to the event and even explained to local media that the procedure was revolutionary and involved threads to lift limp breasts.

Zodwa conspicuously wore no makeup as she was ‘all natural and all about embracing herself in this year’s iteration of the Durban July’. – SA Media