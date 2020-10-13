Zoe Mthiyane opens up about depression, blames ex Rapulana Seiphemo

Zoe Mthiyane played the character of Zitha Langa on the popular SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy

– The media personality blames her current woes on him and his girlfriend, who also happens to work on the TV show

– Zoe also denied that she was fired because of being intoxicated on the set of Generations: The Legacy

Zoe Mthiyane has opened up about her recent health problems and her dismissal from Generations: The Legacy. According to the Sunday World, Zoe recently collapsed on set after drama ensued following her break-up from Rapulana Seiphemo.

According to the publication, Zoe revealed that Rapulana was dating a co-worker on set at the same time as he was dating her. The unnamed co-worker is said to work in the admin department.

The publication claims that Zoe was fired days after she collapsed on set. She blames the episode on emotional fatigue and being bullied by Rapulana’s girlfriend and her friends.

It was reported that three female cast members ill-treated Zoe because they were close to the face-less girlfriend.

The rumours that she was intoxicated on set were apparently not true and created by these women to tarnish her image. Zoe denied ever going to work drunk.

It was previously reported that Zoe Mthiyane has reportedly been fired from Generations: The Legacy. The actress had been suspended after allegedly arriving on set intoxicated, but it seems management has decided to dismiss her completely.

Zoe played the character of Zitha Langa on the popular SABC1 soapie. Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela shared the story on Twitter.

It had also been previously reported that Zoe Mthiyane broke up with her boo Rapulana Seiphemo and she was not taking it very well.

According to reports, the Generations The Legacy actress has been depressed following her split from the fellow actor. Mthiyane has reportedly been abusing alcohol and has since been suspended from work after arriving on set intoxicated. The couple allegedly broke up after Zoe discovered that Rapulana was cheating on her with a colleague whose name has not been revealed.

The former couple were truly relationship goals and it’s unfortunate that things did not work out between them. Zoe has not been too lucky in the love department after a highly-publicised break up from Robert Marawa and Lebo M. She has children with both media personalities. Her relationship with Marawa hit the tabloids after Mthiyane demanded an increase in the child support that Marawa was paying.

Fans recently reacted to the news that she will be replaced by Motshidi Motshekgwa, however, this has not yet been 100% confirmed.

-Briefly