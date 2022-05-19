Zoey returns to Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

POLE dancer Zoey is back with a bang and is taking advantage of her popularity in the City of Kings and Queens to announce her comeback with a show at the New Waverley Hotel this Friday.

The raunchy dancer and leader of Red Angels who is touted as one of the founders of pole dancing in Zimbabwe recently made headlines after staging a top-notch performance at the Palace Hotel alongside Jah Signal at a fully packed show.

As she displays her eye-catching acts, Zoey will be supported on the decks by DJ Mandoza, DJ Ayax, DJ Bhandit and DJ Pronix while the host will be Mr Jaiva.

Said New Waverley Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa: “Our clientele has shown much interest in the services of Zoey and this has necessitated us to host her again by public demand. The show will also give an opportunity to local DJs who have the zeal to grow their art locally.” – @mthabisi_mthire