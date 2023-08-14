Zone Six squad out by Friday

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) have set the bar high on their expectation for glory in the upcoming CAVB Zone VI Nations Championships, as the national teams for the tournament are already in camp.

The games are set for September at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

ZVA has already assembled a strong group of men and women who over the weekend started camp in the capital.

Already, the players are being assessed, with the final list set for August 18, according to Zimbabwe Volleyball Association president Mxolisi Ndlovu.

“We are on course. The teams are ready for action. As we speak, coaches are deliberating and all is expected to be done on Friday. The long list of the final players we await the technical team to do it’s job. For now, we are ready as Team Zimbabwe we are geared to do a good job,” said Ndlovu.

Players called for the national teams went into camp last Saturday with the final list expected by this Friday.

The national teams’ technical director Vulindlela Moyo said so far, players’ fitness and skills assessments were underway.

He said the training camp was just a start to ensure that the teams will represent the country well at the Zone VI Nations Championships.

“We are going to assess the players we have selected. We have designed a training programme which will reflect on how we are going to use the players to suit whatever playing systems we would have chosen,” said Moyo.

So far, the long list of the national teams has been revealed.

Players up for selection include, in the men’s side, Nigel Kadumba, Ronald Makombe, Takudzwa Mashaka, Isaac Chokera, Matthew Samayada and Brian Muchera from Bulawayo based Highlanders Volleyball Club.

The senior men’s team manager Farai Mboto said that training was going well, and he was impressed by what is in their camp.

“The first day went very well, and twenty-three players were in attendance. We will reveal the full squad by end of the week,” said Mboto.