ZOU students celebrate Africa Day

Some of the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) students pose for a picture in their African attires (Picture by Rejoyce Sibanda)

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

STUDENTS from the Zimbabwe Open University Bulawayo branch celebrated Africa Day in style at their campus as they held a mini celebration to show how much the day means to them.

The students were dressed to the nines showing off their different African attire dresses.

It was a jovial mood, as some danced, singing African songs and appreciating the songs with a little traditional dance there and there.

The day was filled with different activities including entertainment.

Students each gave in their thoughts on what they think about Africa Day and how they view it.

Mr Learnmore Mugani a member of the Student Representative Council said Africa Day brings the heart of Africa today and that is why as students they saw the need to host the celebration and do it together.

“There are going to be different medical doctors who are going to be screening different diseases. That way it will be easy for the youths who are future Africans to live knowing where they stand with their health,” said Mr Mugani.

A student, Ms Sphephisiwe Moyo Africa day for her is about celebrating the inclusivity of women that the continent has improved.

She said the day should be filled with celebrating that milestone and every other good thing the continent has managed to achieve in the past years.

“That is why Africa Day is very important to me because not only are we celebrating Africa but we are celebrating the big milestone that Africa has reached in including women in whatever they are doing. We are celebrating how women are now respected and given the space to be independent. We might have not reached where we want but we are slowly but surely getting there,” said Ms Moyo.

For Mrs Thokozani Tshuma, Africa Day is a reminder of how proud Africans should be about their culture and their diversity.

She said that is why she takes pride in eating traditional food, and speaking her vernacular language while sharing different cultural rites.

@flora_sibanda