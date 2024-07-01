ZPC Hwange marches on

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

ZIFA Southern Region Division One seasoned campaigners, ZPC Hwange continued with their fine form that saw them post their 10 consecutive win when they edged Nkayi United 2-1 in a match that was played on Saturday.

ZPC Hwange, who under the guidance of former Hwange and ZPC Kariba assistant coach Mebelo Njekwa, are now on 30 points, 11 points ahead of second placed Casymn who beat second from the bottom placed Ajax Hotspurs 1-0.

Weekend Results at a Glance

Nkayi United 0 Jordan 0, ZPC Hwange 2, Adachi 0 Jordan 0, Zebra Revolution 1 Victoria Falls City 4, Zim Saints v Mainline (Postponed), Talen Vision 4 v Bosso 90 1, DRC United 0 Indlovu Iyanyathela 1, Mosi Rovers 1 Bulawayo City 0, Casymn 1 Ajax Hotspurs 0