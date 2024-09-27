ZPC Hwange, Nkayi Utd in top of the table clash

Zimpapers Sports Hub

ZIFA Southern Region Division One log leaders ZPC Hwange will tomorrow engage in a top of the table clash with third placed Nkayi United in what promises to be an exciting encounter that will be played at Chagonda.

The power generators who are yet to register a defeat in 20 outings this season sit at the top of the standings with 52 points, a massive 17 points ahead of their opponents’ tomorrow afternoon. Nkayi United have managed to amass 35 points from the 20 matches they have played so far.

In their previous outing, the high flying Mebelo Njekwa mentored ZPC Hwange side played a nil all away draw against Zebra Revolution away from home at White City Stadium while Nkayi United thumped the struggling Ajax Hotspurs 3-0.

For a positive result against Nkayi United, ZPC Hwange will pin their hopes on their predatory striker, Justin Kaunda and instrumental goalkeeper Harmony Nare, who has conceded only six goals this season.

Kaunda has so far scored 12 goals for ZPC Hwange and he is the league’s joint leading top goalscorer.

On the other hand, the Chipo Tsodzo mentored Nkayi United will have Tinotenda Chitete who is the joint leading gunslinger, also on 12 goals, to bank on for maximum points.

In other matches, second placed Casmyn – who are on 39 points, trailing the log leaders by 13 points – will be fancying their chances against bottom placed Ajax Hotspurs at White City while the game between Zebra Revolution and Vic Falls City which was meant to be played at Chinotimba has been postponed.

Plumtree based Mainline will host Zim Saints at Dingumuzi Stadium. Bosso90, a Highlanders senior team feeder side, will square it off against Talen Vision at White City B Arena while Jordan will be up against Johannes Ngodzo and his Adachi FC charges at Mthwakazi Stadium in Filabusi.

Army side Indlovu Iyanyathela will host Hwange’s DRC United at Brady Barracks with Bulawayo City squaring it off against Mosi Rovers at White City.

All matches are penciled in for Saturday.

Southern Region Division One Week 21 Fixtures:

Vic Falls City FC vs Zebra Revolution (Chinotimba Stadium, postponed), ZPC Hwange vs Nkayi United (Chagonda, 15.00pm), Mainline vs Zim Saints (Dingumuzi Stadium, 15.00pm), Bosso90 vs Talen Vision (White City B Arena, 15.00pm), Jordan FC vs Adachi (Mthwakazi, Filabusi, 15.00pm), Indlovu Iyanyathela vs DRC United (Mzilikazi Barracks, 12.00pm), Ajax Hotspurs vs Casmyn (White City, 12.00pm), Bulawayo City vs Mosi Rovers (White City, 15.00pm). – @brandon_malvin