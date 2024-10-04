ZPC Hwange rubbishes selling the franchise to Scotland FC reports

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ZIFA Southern Region Division One log leaders and championship favourites ZPC Hwange have rubbished claims that they will sell their franchise to ambitious Northern Region outfit, Scotland once they get promoted to the elite league.

There are reports doing rounds that Scotland, who are in a two horse race with MWOS in the Northern Region league, as they lie two points behind, have come up with Plan B of getting to the Premier Soccer League, which is buying the ZPC Hwange franchise as the Mebelo Njekwa coached side is just but certain of making it into the PSL.

They remain unbeaten in 21 matches and now need 15 points out of a possible 27 to reach Canaan.

“We have waited for so long to get promotion. As such we are still working hard to get to the Promised Land and that is our focus. We don’t even have it as yet though indications are there,” said ZPC Hwange chairman Farai Mahachi, when contacted by Zimpapers Sports Hub.

Secretary Mehluli Thebe buttressed his chairman’s position, saying selling the franchise will be tantamount to selling their own souls as well as letting down the community that has rallied behind them for all these years.

This weekend, ZPC Hwange are squaring off with Victoria Falls City at Chakona Stadium in Ingagula suburb and if they win, they will be 12 points away from promotion, on condition that second placed Casymn collects maximum points too but if Casymn losses, Njekwa’s boys will be needing nine points to come into the big boys league.