ZPC Hwange to be crowned on Saturday

Fungai Muderere

ZIFA Southern Region Division One League winners, ZPC Hwange, will be officially crowned champions on Saturday at Chakona Stadium in their home base of the coal mining town.

Their final match of the season against Mosi Rovers will precede the award ceremony. Another fixture worth following is taking place at Chinotimba Stadium on Sunday between Victoria Falls City and Casymn, bringing Southern Region Division One action to a close.

ZPC Hwange earned their championship title a few weeks ago, with two games remaining in their campaign, securing a spot in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL). The dominant team’s feat has been impressive.

“Our league champions, ZPC Hwange will be officially crowned in Hwange on Saturday. We are going to present them with their medals and trophy in a special way.

“After doing our homework, it’s going to be different from the way we have done it in previous years. That is why we had to wait for the last day of the season to crown our champions,” said Zifa Southern Region Division One spokesperson, Blessing Mbwanda.

ZPC Hwange secretary, Mehluli Thebe, has confirmed that his club will play in the country’s elite football league next season.

Prince Matore, former Chicken Inn coach, was ecstatic after leading Kwekwe United to victory in the Zifa Central Region Division One title race.

Matore proved his coaching prowess, earning the championship in only his first year with the team. Despite being a talented footballer, Matore played second fiddle to mentor Joey Antipas for much of his coaching career. The two coaches worked together at Motor Action, Chicken Inn and AmaZulu in South Africa.

Kwekwe United made history by becoming the first City of Gold team to play in the top-flight league since Lancashire Steel in 2009. They sealed their championship win with an unassailable 71 points, overtaking Tongogara, Chapungu and Sheasham.

Matore took over as Kwekwe United coach early this year following his departure from the Gamecocks. Meanwhile, Scottland were crowned winners of the Northern Division One League.

In the Eastern Region, Triangle United are within striking distance and face stiff competition from FC Wangu Mazodze and Tenax FC.

Zifa Southern Region Division One Week 30 fixtures

Saturday

Jordan FC v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Mthwakazi), Nkayi Utd v Talen Vision (White City), Zim Saints FC v Adachi (Mzilikazi/Brady Barracks), Zebra Revolution v DRC Utd (White City B Arena), ZPC Hwange v Mosi Rovers FC (Chakona), Mainline v Ajax Hotspurs (Dingumuzi), Bosso 90 v Bulawayo City (White City B Arena)

Sunday

Vic Falls City v Casmyn FC (Chinotimba)—@FungaiMuderere