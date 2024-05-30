ZPC in five match unbeaten run

Raymond Jaravaza at Mzilikazi Barracks

ZPC HWANGE captain Gerald Ndlovu led from the front to give his side an early upper hand with a goal 25 minutes into the match on an afternoon that the visitors consolidated their pole position in the Zifa Southern Region League yesterday afternoon.

The match ended 3-0 in favour of ZPC Hwange against home side Indlovu Iyanyathela who were outsmarted in their own home at a ground housed at Mzilikazi Barracks.

The win took ZPC to 15 points in five matches as they continue their fight towards landing the first title.

Two second half goals by forceful Dingani Maphosa in the 64th minute as well as by Justin Kunda in the 73rd minutes sealed the fate of their opponents.

League games were scheduled for mid-week necessitated by the need to play catch up after the season started a bit late as well as to accommodate upcoming cup games, according to league spokesperson Blessing Mbwanda.

Indlovu Inyanyathela has been a constant feature in the Division One league for many years, a fact that is not lost to coach Clement Chimimba.

The defeat at home was, however, a bitter pill to swallow for the veteran coach.

“We are a powerhouse in Division One. We have been playing in this league for years and it’s time we showed that in the way we play – week in, week out.

“As a coach I obviously have a preferred style of play that I want to see every week, which is a smooth passing game but I didn’t see that today. Our central defenders let us down because they failed to deal with high balls resulting in the opponents scoring early goals,” said Chimimba.

Touted as the front runners in the early race for the championship, ZPC Hwange showed prowess, hunger and tenacity to beat any team that stands in their way – home or away.

For a team that also prides itself as seasoned campaigners in the second tier of Zimbabwean football, the high intensity game played by the Matabeleland North based team was a marvel to watch.

“Our short term plans are to win every match, whether we are playing away or at home,” said coach Mebelo Njekwa.

His short term plans to whip all opponents into line, on the field of play of course, worked yesterday, judging by the execution of attacks whenever his team attacked.

“We are just like any other team that is fighting to win every match and get ourselves in a better position after every match,” said Njekwa when asked if his team harbours intentions of winning the championship.