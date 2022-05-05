ZPC Kariba lures Roddie

Harare Bureau

STRUGGLING Premiership side, ZPC Kariba, have appointed veteran coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, to take interim charge of the team.

This follows the sacking of Godfrey Tamirepi.

Philani “Beefy” Ncube was the first to be chucked out this season by Bulawayo City over the weekend.

And, ZPC Kariba, who are on a free-fall, have sought to address the technical issues by taking on board the former Ngezi Platinum gaffer.

Although the team spokesperson, Fadzai Chisveto, was reluctant to comment since Tuesday, H-Metro Sport can confirm Dhlakama conducted his first training session with the squad yesterday.

Dhlakama has been in charge of ZPC Munyati in the ZIFA Central Region Division One League since resigning from Ngezi Platinum in March.

ZPC Munyati and ZPC Kariba are sister teams and Dhlakama will work on an interim basis awaiting the harmonisation of the contracts.

ZPC Kariba chairman, Cosmas Zindoga, referred this publication to Chisveto who wasn’t picking calls last night.

The Mashonaland West side have been poor this season, winning just two games in 13 outings.

They are deep in the relegation zone, occupying 16th place, with just 10 points to their name, four above anchors Bulawayo City.

Dhlakama, who has also attracted interest from Malawi, will be allowed to look for his own assistant coaches, when he eventually lands the post on a substantive basis.

He will take charge of the team in their Saturday match at home against Whawha.

The ex-Monomotapa gaffer has already faced Whawha twice this season, in the Chibuku Super Cup, during his time at Ngezi Platinum Stars.