ZPC surpasses Q2 production target

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has surpassed its production target for the second quarter to 30 June 2021 by 11,2 percent, generating 2,162 Gigawatts per hour against the targeted 1, 944GWh.

In an update for the quarter under review, the power utility indicated that Zimbabweâ€™s biggest power plant, Kariba Hydro-Electric Station, accounted for 70 percent of electricity generated in the second quarter.

“In the period under review, ZPC sent out 2,162GWh against a target of 1,944GWh thereby surpassing the target for the second quarter by 11,2 percent.

“Kariba Power Station contributed 70 percent of the total energy production in Q2 2021. Hwange Power Station contributed 28 percent while the small thermals contributed two percent to the total energy production,” said the power utility.

The 2021 second quarter output was 56,18 percent above that of the same period in 2020. Year to date, ZPC sent out 3,991GWh, thus surpassing the year to date by 25,22 percent.