Breaking News
Mrs Janet Banana dies

Mrs Janet Banana dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

ZPC surpasses Q2 production target

29 Jul, 2021 - 13:07 0 Views
0 Comments
ZPC surpasses Q2 production target

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has surpassed its production target for the second quarter to 30 June 2021 by 11,2 percent, generating 2,162 Gigawatts per hour against the targeted 1, 944GWh.

In an update for the quarter under review, the power utility indicated that Zimbabweâ€™s biggest power plant, Kariba Hydro-Electric Station, accounted for 70 percent of electricity generated in the second quarter.

“In the period under review, ZPC sent out 2,162GWh against a target of 1,944GWh thereby surpassing the target for the second quarter by 11,2 percent.

“Kariba Power Station contributed 70 percent of the total energy production in Q2 2021. Hwange Power Station contributed 28 percent while the small thermals contributed two percent to the total energy production,” said the power utility.

The 2021 second quarter output was 56,18 percent above that of the same period in 2020. Year to date, ZPC sent out 3,991GWh, thus surpassing the year to date by 25,22 percent.

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting