ZPCS Commissioner General attends Executive Committee meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

COMMISSIONER General of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Moses Chihobvu as Vice Secretary of African Correctional Services Association (ACSA) is attending the maiden Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting in Rabat, Morocco.

The EXCO meeting, which is being attended by representatives from 10 member states, holds great importance as it aims to shape the future of correctional issues in Africa.