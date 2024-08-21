ZPCS Family Week strengthens bond between inmates, families

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

FOR 22-year-old Nkosiyabo Dube, an inmate at Gwanda Prison, there was no better way to celebrate his birthday than in the comforting presence of his family.

Dube, who was convicted of attempted robbery in May, turned 22 on Monday, coinciding with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Family Week.

Family Week, which runs from Monday to Sunday, allows families to visit their incarcerated loved ones from 9am to 3.30pm. Dube’s mother and siblings were among the visitors.

“I’m glad that I got to spend my birthday with my family and that they made an effort to make my day special,” said Dube.

“It gives us hope to see our relatives coming to see us and support us even when we are in prison. I was lucky that Family Week coincided with my birthday and it was a special day as I had special food.”

During his time at Gwanda Prison, Dube has been equipped with skills which he plans to use to earn an income when he is released.

He said his experience in prison has given him a new perspective on life, which he believes will help him lead a better life in future.

Dube’s mother, Ms Progress Tshuma, was grateful to spend ample time with her son.

“We are grateful that ZPCS organised this Family Week. This visit is very different from the usual ones. I got to talk to my son for a long time, and there was no prison officer by his side. Today he isn’t in handcuffs, which is a pleasant sight,” she said.

Ms Pamela Motsi, who was also at the prison to visit her husband, spoke of the relief she felt from having close interaction with him. Her husband has been in prison for three months awaiting trial.

“It was a huge relief for me to sit down and share a meal with him. This Family Week is important because it enables those incarcerated to remain connected to their families,” said Ms Motsi.

She stressed that support from family members is crucial for inmates.

Tendai Musanangurwa, a 50-year-old inmate incarcerated for attempted murder, shared his anticipation of a visit from his family later in the week.

“Knowing that my family is coming consoles me,” he said.

Musanangurwa said receiving gifts from family members is a precious moment, as these gifts are often shared among the inmates, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie.

Acting Officer-in-Charge of Gwanda Prison, Chief Correctional Officer Simon Ndodo, pointed to the positive impact of Family Week on inmates, emphasising how these interactions relieve stress and rejuvenate the prisoners.

“The Family Week helps to relieve the stresses of prisoners, as they spend hours with their families and interact freely,” he said.

“We used different platforms to notify the public about this event, and they were effective. We would also like to thank the media for assisting us to spread the word.”

Chief Correctional Officer Ndodo said the ZPCS Family Week initiative aims to strengthen the bond between inmates and their families, ensuring that even those behind bars remain connected to their loved ones.

He said inmates who do not get visitors are catered for through donations from well-wishers. — @DubeMatutu