ZPCS to establish all-stakeholder reintegration foundation

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) will establish an All-Stakeholder Reintegration Foundation to mobilise resources and expertise for supporting former inmates’ transition into society.

ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu announced this in the service’s quarterly bulletin, stating: “Reintegration requires collective effort from families, communities and support organisations. This foundation will coordinate assistance for returning citizens.”

Comm-Gen Chihobvu added that ZPCS is drafting parole system regulations, drawing on Namibia’s efficient model. “Our collaboration with Namibian Correctional Service highlights the value of benchmarking to improve our processes,” he said.

The parole system, when implemented, will provide supervised reintegration for eligible inmates, reducing recidivism and overcrowding.

ZPCS has identified key engagement platforms including Family Week events in May and December. “These events strengthen inmate-family-community bonds, crucial for successful reintegration as outlined in our Act,” Chihobvu explained.

