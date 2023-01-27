ZRC recommends amendment of association’s constitution

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association Restructuring Committee (ZRC) recommendations to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) have been made public with the Zifa constitutional amendment topping the list of things to be done.

The Restructuring Committee noted that the Zifa constitution has a number of weaknesses that need to be attended to.

“The constitution must state that the laws of Zimbabwe take precedence over all other rules and regulations of Zifa,” reads part of the excerpt.

“The registration of Zifa’s constitution with the SRC infers this but the document must be explicit in this respect.”

Input from stakeholders is guiding the recommendations made by the Restructuring Committee.

“This model template relies on the late Fifa statutes as guidance for a new Zifa constitution and is informed by the views of the Zimbabwean public.

“This draft properly redistributes power within the structures of Zifa, ensures for more participatory representation, clear definitions, term limits, additional checks and balances against the abuse of power and the elimination of duplicative structures.

“It recommends that the constitution should bar public office holders from running for Zifa office to avoid actual and perceived conflicts of interests, or politicising the association for personal glory,” it further reads.

The committee also urged the Government to have direct budgetary and administration support for the Warriors and Mighty Warriors teams.

Other recommendations touched on the need to have a standardised system that will help develop vibrant junior and women’s leagues and competitions.

The report also urged Zifa to be on the forefront in lobbying for the development and refurbishment of football facilities in the country.

The nine-member ZRC committee was appointed following the suspension of the Felton Kamambo led Zifa board in November 2021.

Its other mandate was to come up with a strategic roadmap towards addressing the issues that have affected football management and administration in Zimbabwe. — @innocentskizoe