ZRP assures nation of adequate police officers during Heroes, Defence Forces holidays

Ivan Zhakata, Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has assured the nation and visitors that they have deployed adequate police officers and resources to ensure that peace prevails not only in Harare but in all parts of the country during the holiday and the SADC heads of State Summit.

He said the police deployments will cover all the high-profile events during the holidays.

“May I therefore urge Zimbabweans to exhibit the law-abiding citizen philosophy through which our country is known for in the world,” Comm-Gen Matanga said.

“Let us welcome all the SADC dignitaries and tourists as we reiterate the Police’s guarantee of their safety and security. The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to be exemplary in their driving conduct after the recent rehabilitation and construction of major roads in Harare and other parts of the country by the Government of Zimbabwe.

“In this regard, police officers deployed at roadblocks and other traffic enforcement duties will impound all unroadworthy vehicles and take stern action on any motorist who will be found driving through red traffic lights, going against the flow of traffic or creating third or fourth lanes on the roads.

“This includes those who will be found driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Comm-Gen Matanga said motorists should cooperate with police officers controlling or directing traffic at road junctions, traffic lights, and other points.

He said they have also deployed police officers at all the facilities where SADC guests will reside and visit resort areas or leisure spots throughout the country.