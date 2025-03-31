ZRP assures nation of peaceful environment

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reassured the public of the prevailing peace and stability across the country.

In a statement on Monday morning, the police urged citizens to go about their daily activities without fear, emphasising that they are maintaining a strong presence to ensure safety and order.

“The ZRP assures the public that the situation in the country is peaceful. As police officers conduct patrols, the public should feel free to embark on their day-to-day activities,” reads the statement.

The reassurance comes as part of the police force’s commitment to maintaining law and order while fostering public confidence.

Early morning, this news crew witnessed that increased patrols and visible policing have been deployed in Bulawayo to deter any potential disruptions and guarantee a secure environment for all.

Authorities have encouraged citizens to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement, and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

The ZRP has further reiterated its dedication to protecting lives and property, urging Zimbabweans to uphold peace and unity.

@nyeve14