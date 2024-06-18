ZRP calls for recruits

Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is in the process of recruiting new police officers who are expected to undergo a two year training where they will graduate with diplomas in policing.

Aspiring police officers should submit their application forms to a police station closer to their home by July 8.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the recruitment exercise saying recruits should be aged between 18 and 22 years of age.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is recruiting suitably qualified candidates who are Zimbabwean citizens, physically fit to join the organisation as general duty constables and train for a Diploma in Police Studies for a period of two years at Mkushi Police Training Academy, an affiliate of the University of Zimbabwe,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said the aspiring recruits should not engage third parties during the recruitment process.

Comm Nyathi said recruits should have a five ordinary level passes, which include Mathematics, English Language and any other Science subject attained in not more than two sittings.

He said the recruits should be physically and medically fit and for males 1,68m and weighing not less than 59kgs for males.

Comm Nyathi said for females their height should be a minimum of 1,62m and weigh in proportion to height for female candidates.

He said recruits should be prepared to complete a 5 Km road run in 20 minutes for males and 25 minutes for females.

“Applicants to submit their hand written application letters with contact numbers and life history of between 450 to 500 words, copy of identity document and copies of educational qualifications in person to the Officer-in-Charge of the nearest Police Station where they stay on or before Monday, 8 July 2024. Only shortlisted candidates will be advised of the dates and venues of the interviews,” said Comm Nyathi.

He urged members of the public to be alert for fake recruitment adverts.

“Members of the public are warned against fake advertisements from social media platforms as well as individuals purporting to be members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police who may dupe them of their hard earned cash under the pretext that they will be recruited into the Police Service. The only focal person for the Recruitment Exercise is Superintendent A Badza contactable on [0242] 701164/ 701932. For more information, applicants may contact the focal person on the above number,” he said.