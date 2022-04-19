ZRP mass displays wow Master KG

Master KG, Zanda Zakuza, and Passion Java at the 42nd Independence celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

TOP South African artiste Master KG yesterday joined Zimbabweans to celebrate the country’s 42nd Independence anniversary at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo played host to the main Independence celebrations which were held outside Harare for the first time.

President Mnangagwa presided over the celebrations which were held under the theme: “Zim @42 — Leaving no one and no place behind.

The Jerusalema hit-maker was accompanied by musician Zanda Zazuka who featured in his song Skeleton Move.

The pair was in the company of socialite and arts promoter Passion Java. Master KG did not perform during the celebrations but followed the proceedings from the VIP section. In an interview on the sidelines of the celebrations, Master KG said he felt at home being in Zimbabwe.

“It’s so important to be here. I’m also a Zimbabwean, I just come from the corner in Limpopo Province (South Africa). This is a big day for Zimbabwe as the country is celebrating its Independence Day so I said let me go and support my fellow African country.

“This is actually my home so it was good to be here and experience the beautiful atmosphere. The entertainment was out of this world,” said Master KG.

He said he was most impressed by the performances of the Zimbabwe Republic Police mass display team.

So impressed was Master KG that he said he may consider partnering with the police mass display team on a music video.

“The police mass display was outstanding. Maybe one day, I might even ask them to be part of my music video because what they did was incredible,” said Master KG.

The ZRP mass display teams produced a polished performance that kept the crowd entertained.

Most of the police performances could be classified as dangerous and the commentators had to emphasise that members of the public should never to try the tricks at home.

In one of the displays, a police dog was driving a motorbike with a cop being a passenger.

The police mass display team included a seven-year-old boy who wowed the crowds through martial arts displays.

Pupils from Mzilikazi and Sobukhazi High School also produced flawless mass displays. Mass displays at schools are part of the competence-based curriculum.

Sandra Ndebele, Songs of Lozikeyi and Jeys Marabini also entertained the crowd. — @nqotshili