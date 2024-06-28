ZRU announce Cheetahs Rugby Africa squad

Innocent Kurira , [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has unveiled its squad for the upcoming 2024 Rugby Africa Cup Sevens Tournament starting in Mauritius tomorrow until July 7.

The Cheetahs head coach Ricky Chirengende has enlisted the expertise of captain Tapiwa Malenga, Ryan Musumhi, Carlos Matematema, Vuyani Dhlomo, Nigel Tinarwo and Kudakwashe Nyamakura.

However, Chirengende also looked to the future by inviting former national Under-20 players Edward Sigauke and Shadreck Mandaza, who took part in the Rugby Africa Sevens Olympic Qualifiers, to join the squad.

Other players selected include Dion Khumalo, Kholwani Moyo, Allan Mawunga and debutant speedster Thabani Maguranyanga, who is based in France.

The team’s non-travelling reserves consist of Godfrey Magaramombe, Tinotenda Rusike, Trevor Gurwe and Godwin Mangenje.

Zimbabwe was placed in Group C with Zambia, Algeria and South Africa, and play against Algeria in the opening match before taking on South Africa and Zambia.

This year’s Rugby Africa Cup will be held in two stages, with the first stage starting tomorrow until Sunday, while the second phase runs from July 6 to July 7.

Cheetahs Squad

Tapiwa Malenga, Ryan Musumhi, Carlos Matematema, Vuyani Dhlomo, Nigel Tinarwo Kudakwashe Nyamakura, Edward Sigauke, Shadreck Mandaza, Dion Khumalo, Kholwani Moyo, Allan Mawunga , Thabani Maguranyanga Non-travelling reserves

Godfrey Magaramombe, Tinotenda Rusike, Trevor Gurwe, and Godwin Mangenje.

Pools

Pool A: Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Mauritius

Pool B: Uganda, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Cote d’Ivoire

Pool C: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Algeria.

