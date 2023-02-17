ZSE halts trading of Innscor shares

Senior Business Reporter

INNSCOR Africa Limited is set to be delisted on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on Thursday next week in preparation for listing on Victoria Falls Stock Exchange the following day.

The delisting follows Wednesday’s shareholder approval during an extraordinary general meeting for the firm’s migration from the ZSE to the United States-denominated VFEX.

To that end, ZSE today announced a halt in the trading of Innscor shares.

“The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited hereby notifies the investing public that the last day of trading in Innscor Africa Limited shares on the ZSE is Friday, 17 February 2023,” reads part of the statement.

“The ZSE will, therefore, institute a trading halt on Innscor Africa Limited shares effective Monday, 20 February 2023 to allow for the settlement of shares.”

ZSE said following the implementation of the halt, Innscor Africa Limited will be delisted from the ZSE on Thursday, 23 February 2023, and subsequently listed on VFEX on Friday, 24 February 2023.

“Investors will not be able to buy or sell Innscor Africa Limited shares during the period the halt is in effect.

“The shares will start trading on VFEX on Monday, 27 February 2023.”

Innscor’s operations span various sectors of the economy.

The group engages in food processing and the manufacture, distribution, and retailing of household commodities and fresh produce.