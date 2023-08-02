ZSE lifts dealers suspension

02 Aug, 2023 - 17:08 0 Views
0 Comments
ZSE lifts dealers suspension Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

The Chronicle

Business Writer

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has lifted a six-week suspension of three securities dealers and one firm after complying with the conditions necessary to lift their suspensions.

In June, ZSE said EFE Securities (Pvt) Limited, Mr Edgeton Tsanga, Ms Brenda Mwaturura, and Ms Coreen Madanha were barred from acting as securities dealers or any other capacities that can be exercised by duly admitted members of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

At the time, it said that full details of the alleged violations had been formally communicated to the affected members.

In the notice on Wednesday, ZSE said the affected can resume their normal practice immediately after the specified date.

“The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (“ZSE”) advises the public that the suspensions imposed on EFE Securities (Pvt) Limited, Mr. Edgeton Tsanga, Ms. Brenda Mwaturura, and Ms. Coreen Madanha by the ZSE, which barred them from practicing as securities dealers on the ZSE for six (6) weeks will end on 2 August 2023.

“The cited members have now complied with the conditions necessary to lift their suspensions and can resume their normal practice immediately after the specified date.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting