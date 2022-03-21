ZTA conducts tourism service excellence training in Bulawayo

ZTA head of corporate affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti, said the training was an ongoing exercise aimed at enhancing improved tourism operations

A TEAM from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is in Bulawayo province today as part of its aggressive nationwide service excellence training programme targeting operators in the region.

Led by the national tourism organisation’s Destination Management Division, the programme seeks to equip all tourism front line staffers responsible for client services and interactions.

The programme runs in line with the country’s medium-term economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy (NDS1:2021-2025).

“An exceptional service excellence culture will not come by accident, it will come by design and time investment in learning from industry experts,” he said.

“This is why we have decided to roll out an extensive hospitality service excellence training.

“The training focuses on service satisfaction, timeous service provision with integrity and infusing passion for excellence within the participants while prioritising seeking to exceed customer expectations at all times,” said Mr Koti.

He said the training was anchored more on creating awareness on the need for good ‘ambassadorial etiquette’ for destination Zimbabwe.

“The aim is to develop an integrated approach to service excellence in the tourism sector. We have to rationalise our efforts and develop a way of doing things that will guide a culture of excellence in the sector,” said Mr Koti.