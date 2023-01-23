ZTA happy with FITUR 2023 tourism destination marketing outcomes

Ms Muchanyuka (right) interacting with one of the visitors at the Zimbabwe pavilion during the just ended Spanish expo

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) says the country’s participation at the 43rd Edition of the Feria Internacional de Turismo/ International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR), which ended in Madrid, Spain on Sunday has yielded positive results for the local tourism sector.

The fair kicked off last week on Wednesday and ran for five days during which the Zimbabwean delegation exhibited its tourism products and showcased the destination to the global travel market.

In her post-expo review statement issued today ZTA chief executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, who was part of the country’s delegation, said the exhibition was a success for destination Zimbabwe.

“Firstly, we’re happy to have been part of the show’s physical re-opening since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s edition was attended by the tourism professionals and the key trade for inbound and outbound tourism from the globe and most importantly, the Spanish-speaking market,” she said.

“We collaborated with Spanish operators on our stand in an effort to explore the market to see if we can entice arrivals into the destination and prop up our receipts as we seek to measure up to our targets.

“We were over-ornated on engagements with markets such as Cuba, Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador etc. The idea is to put our best foot forward in reaching out to various markets, particularly where we see a potential of traction and growth.”

Ms Muchanyuka said the organisation was also out to seek for potential partners in the digital space for digital marketing, market research data, and analysis services. “We met with a wide range of tech companies such as Booking.Com, Expedia, Amadeus with the view of creating relatively cheaper destination marketing and communication options,” she said.

“We’re keen to explore data analysis as a business intelligence tool. This is to allow for more accurate customer behavioral traits, which in turn will make our marketing efforts more directed. In this regard, we met a few companies that offer these services,” said Muchanyuka.

The five-day global travel show attracted more than 10 487 companies from 165 countries, 142 642 trade visitors, and 110 848 general public. Sustainability, innovation, and cutting-edge trends were at the core of the proceedings. Part of the fair’s objective was to contribute to the revitalisation and growth of tourism business.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry together with the ZTA were joined by tourism players from the private sector at the fair as they sought to re-engage tourism wholesalers and business tourism players in considering Zimbabwe as an ideal place for Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conferences and Exhibitions, as well as a leading leisure activities destination.