ZTA honours best stand exhibitors

Natasha Chamba, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) on Friday presented awards to best stand exhibitors at the just-ended Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo that was held in Bulawayo.

A total 11 companies scooped top prizes out of 14 categories. The winners were identified on the basis of best customer service, appealing stand design as well as knowledge of products by the staff manning the stands. National flag carrier, Air Zimbabwe, dominated the awards ceremony after it scooped top prizes in three categories namely; the best airline stand, best overall stand and best Zimbabwean stand. The Civil Aviation of Zimbabwe landed the best public institution award while Harare Publicity Association won the best publicity association.

The Bulawayo School of Hospitality came top in the training institution category while Ngamo Safaris won first prize in the tour operator category. Impala Car Rentals scooped the best car rental stand category while the best hotel stand category award went to African Sun.

The second runner up in this category was Rainbow Hotel whilst the first runner up was Meikles Hotel.

The best lodge stand category was won by Sethule Lodge while the best accommodation was handed to Padandaro Guest House. Small and medium business enterprises non mainstream tourism players category went to Andare Training.

Nnino Ceramics scooped the best first time exhibitor stand award with South Africa’s Tourism Board snatching the best international stand.

The Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Prisca Mupfumira, presided over the awards ceremony at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

South Africa’s Minister of Tourism, Mr Tokozile Xasa, his wife, Trish and Mr Henry Mussa from the Malawian Parliament were among distinguished guests who graced the event. — @queentauruszw