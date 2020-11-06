ZTA mourns Valerie Bell

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has paid tribute to the late former Bulawayo Publicity Association director, Valerie Bell, who died on Tuesday morning in Bulawayo.

She was 87.

In its condolences message, the tourism authority said: “The ZTA board, acting chief executive officer, senior management and staff would like to express condolences on the passing on of Mrs Bell, a dedicated and hard-working individual who devoted herself to the development and progression of the tourism and hospitality industry in Bulawayo.”

ZTA said her immense contribution to the tourism and hospitality industry will certainly not go unnoticed.

A University of Capetown graduate, Mrs Bell joined the Bulawayo Publicity Association (BPA) in 1966 and was promoted to director, a post she held till her retirement in September 2019.

Mrs Bell was born on 20 June 1933 and schooled in Mutare before going to Capetown, South Africa. She worked at the Public Library in Bulawayo before joining BPA where she served for over five decades.

