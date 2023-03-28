ZTA officials in Mauritius for leisure/business summit

Senior Business Reporter

A TEAM from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is in Mauritius for the inaugural Bleisure Trade and Investment Summit which kicked off on 27 March.

It ends on 28 March.

Bleisure is a platform that combines business and leisure for business travellers to make the most of their trips by exploring the destinations of interest where they are visiting.

In a media update, ZTA’s Executive Director for Special Projects, Mr Reason Machigere noted that the summit is a platform for the tourism promotion body to network and engage the Africa investment community and promote tourism investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

“We’re here to engage with the African markets, with a view to explore how best we can take advantage of the Inter-continental Free Trade Area to enhance internal trade, and within African borders.

“One issue we discussed is access to various African destinations. This is to ensure the promotion of tourism amongst Africans. We agreed on the need to stimulate intra-Africa travel.

“We also discussed the need to take a closer look at the issue of product diversification and how we are promoting it,” Mr Machigere said.

This year, ZTA has taken part at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) and exhibited at the leading world tourism fair, the International Tourism Bourse (ITB) Berlin.

The tourism promotion body also showcased at the 43rd Edition of the Feria Internacional de Turismo/ International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) in Madrid, Spain.