ZTA ropes in home owners

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has invited individual home owners to register with the authority in the provision of accommodation to delegates who are attending the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The country’s prime trade showcase kicks off in Bulawayo today and established hotels and lodges have indicated that they are fully booked.

This comes at a time when the ZITF Company has reported an overwhelming number of local and foreign exhibitors subscription, which has put pressure on the limited accommodation available.

ZTA head of corporate affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti, said the registration of home owners would pave way for their training and ensuring that adequate hospitality standards are met.

“We are calling upon all home owners who wish to share their homes with us to come and register so that we train them for free on how to host visitors.

We are very much appreciative to those who come to us to ask how they can register to provide accommodation to our visitors,” he said.

This year’s ZITF has attracted more than 500 exhibitors and about a 100 overflow.

The trade showcase is in its 62nd edition and runs from today up to Saturday.

Mr Koti said the ZITF was one of the biggest events and prime tourism programme under the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) category.

MICE tourism is a type of tourism in which large groups are brought together for a particular programme.

“It’s great to have many people coming to Bulawayo and we encourage them not to end in the city but to visit other places in and around Bulawayo, which include the Matopos, Khami Ruins, Chipangali and Tshabalala Sanctuary where they can relax and interact outside the formal business environment,” said Mr Koti.

Contacted for comment, Mrs Beauty Bhulu, director of Glen Lodge urged delegates to book early to avoid inconveniences.

“People know that there is ZITF every year and should therefore book early so that those assisting with alternative accommodation like homes can prepare when there is time,” she said.

— @SikhulekelaniM1