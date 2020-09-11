ZTA shocked by Gordon Addams death

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has expressed shock over the death of Inns of Zimbabwe founder and owner Mr Gordon Addams.

In a condolence message following the passing on of the renowned hotelier, ZTA said:

“The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority board, management and staff would like to express their deepest condolences on the passing on of one dedicated and passionate hotelier, Mr Gordon Addams.”

The tourism authority said Mr Addams’ brand has been in existence for more than 25 years.

He was also the brains behind the “Best of Zimbabwe” initiative where he worked with a number of tourism players in the Eastern Highlands and across the country to promote the sector.

“Mr Addams developed a new concept in Mutare, The Gordon’s on 125 First Street, a boutique hotel created with the intention of providing a welcoming and comfortable upmarket accommodation environment,” said ZTA.

– @okazunga

