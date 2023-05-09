ZTA signs collaboration MoU with Eswatini

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTa) continued its drive to strengthen its tourism promotion in the African continent through the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kingdom of Eswatini Tourism Authority at the ongoing Africa Travel Indaba in Durban, South Africa.

The MOU is intended to establish a legal framework for the advancement of institutional and business cooperation between the two parties.

The two Tourism Authorities will facilitate the joint marketing of tourism products and the creation of promotional campaigns to boost domestic, regional, and international tourism, amongst other initiatives.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Environment Climate Tourism and Hospitality Industry Honourable Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu and his Eswatini Counterpart, Minister of Tourism were present at the signing ceremony whilst the Eswatini Tourism Permanent Secretary, Khangeziwe Mabuza was also present.

“We’ve just got another ally in the marketing of tourism in the Southern African region. Most of our key source markets are long-haul markets, and as they come to this part of the world, we would like them to visit a couple of countries before they head back. Adding Eswatini to the network is a welcome development. The Royal Kingdom of Eswatini’s airline started flying into Zimbabwe, and this makes the connectivity between the two countries, which allows for smoother movement between the two countries. Above those, the two authorities will benefit from benchmarking activities,” said Muchanyuka.

Eswatini Tourism Chief Executive Officer, Linda Nxumalo said she was delighted and elated to sign this MOU with the ZTA.

“We’re excited to be entering into this partnership with the ZTA. This comes after His Majesty King Mswati visited Zimbabwe, and while there, he emphasised that we must partner and collaborate on issues of tourism. The MOU will focus on the collaboration on issues of destination promotion and marketing. Tour operator product educational programmes, staff exchange programmes, and cultural and cullinary exchange programmes,” said Nxumalo.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, expressed excitement at the new business partnership, particularly coming hot on the heels of Eswatini Air’s return to Zimbabwe.