ZTA signs destination promotion deal with Emirates

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has signed an agreement with aviation giant, Emirates to further boost inbound tourist arrivals and increase traffic into Zimbabwe utilizing the strength of the airline’s global network.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Badr Abbas, Emirates’ senior vice president for commercial operations for Africa, and ZTA chief executive, Ms Winnie Munchanyuka, today.

Also present at the signing was Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mr Lovemore Mazemo, president of the Hospitality Associations of Zimbabwe, Mr Mr Farai Chimba, who is also general manager for the Victoria Falls Hotel.

Under the agreement, Emirates, along with the ZTA, will set in motion a range of joint marketing efforts that include tourism promotions, organizing familiarization trips for trade and media, among other activities.

Both parties will also explore opportunities for joint advertising campaigns in key markets.

…more to follow