ZTA to lure tourists in Cape Town

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE Tourism Authority (ZTA) is set to lead a high-level delegation to this year’s World Travel Market (WTM) Africa fair in Cape Town, South Africa between 3 and 5 April.

The exhibition presents another opportunity for local players to network with international buyers, and regional and international tourism boards.

South Africa continues to be Zimbabwe’s largest regional source market with 219 141 tourists visiting Zimbabwe in 2022.

This year’s edition is expected to provide improved returns, as the destination continues to recover from the devastating effects of the Covid- 19 pandemic.

Commenting ahead of the fair, ZTA chief executive Ms Winnie Muchanyuka said, “Destination promotion is central to everything we do and every show we attend, hence we are elated to participate at WTM Africa 2023.

“It will also be an opportunity to reach out to various potential investors under one roof. As you may know, we’re on a drive to attract investors into the country in order to bring investment into the tourism industry.”

She said the authority intends to position the country as a business destination under the MICE banner.

“We are therefore taking every opportunity available to fight for our space and attention. This fair attracts quality buyers and exhibitors given how geographically widespread WTM takes its fairs across the various continents. Thus, we wish to be a regular exhibitor at this and other shows of this nature,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

WTM Africa is modelled on a business-to-business (B2B) format where exhibitions for both inbound and outbound African travel and tourism markets take place.

The show delivers leading global events for the travel industry. It is one of six shows in the WTM portfolio.

Launched in 2014 under Africa Travel Week, the show provides the right business platform for professional tourism stakeholders promoting business with Africa.

ZTA said Zimbabwe will take the opportunity to invite buyers for the Sanganai/Hlanganani 2023 edition.

It will also seek to have meaningful conversations with media entities interested in learning about the destination.

Various tourism stakeholders have previously used the show to generate sales leads, launch new products, enter new markets, raise brand awareness, size up their competition, conduct market research, command press attention, and develop and maintain relationships. – @SikhulekelaniM1