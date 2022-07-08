ZTN okays Soulmate Season 2 production

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE authenticity and flair of the Bulawayo drama series, Soulmate that is airing on ZTN Prime (DStv channel 264) has seen the deal being extended.

This will necessitate the shooting of the series’ second season.

Season 1 has eight episodes of which six have already been aired.

The series that was shot in Bulawayo by cinematographer Dumi Manyathela and Rodney Mabaleka is being showcased on Sundays at 9pm.

Braydan Heart is the production’s director, editor and producer.

The storyline was written by Tavaka Matuna while music and sound were produced by Dakudu from Afrojams Studios.

It has a star-studded line-up of the city’s crème de la crème, Qeqe Mntambo, Ben Chest, Asaph, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Calvin Madula and Randall Ncube, among others.

Heart said the drama series has been well received, a development which has necessitated ZTN to extend the contract.

“Due to the success of Soulmate Season 1 through the episodes that have aired so far, it’s been renewed for a second season.

We’re very pleased to announce that our deal has been renewed.

This shows us good faith and major support for growth from our distributor ZTN and their trust in our vision for the future of our Soulmate brand,” said Heart.

He said the deal extension came as a shock to them.

“We were amazed that the show was quickly renewed before it even finished its run for season one.

This shows that the viewership numbers are great.”

The director said they are already in the pre-production phase and are set to start the principal photography phase next week.

He said Season 2 would definitely be bigger, better, fun, and exciting.

“We’ll be adding new characters to the story.

The police detectives will drive the key narrative for our second season.

An audition call was done for these characters in which we’ve received tapes from all over Zimbabwe and are now in the process of casting the characters,” said Heart.

Soulmate is a Zimbabwean, young adult drama series that explores concepts and themes associated with young adults.

The series is about two lovers, Phumza and Locratia, who take viewers on a journey that reveals how they ended up becoming soulmates.

The lead cast includes Phumza played by Heart, Locracia by Randall Ncube, Violetta by Brucella, Chris by Nkosilathi Kezzman, Mabuza IV Owen by Perfect, and Mandla by Tavaka Matunah.

The supporting cast includes Nkiwane Simba played by Shingayi S Muganda, Simiso by Caroline Reekers, Shevonn by Mitchel Heather, Dumisani Maphosa by Ben Chest, Anita Maphosa by Ntombie Buhlungu, Thandie by Qeqeshiwe Mntambo, Ruvarashe by Prudence Changara, Rodney by Rodney Mabaleka, Zakes (Zibusiso) by Tafadzwa, Thabiso Maodzwa Stilo by Fredrick Ncube, Mjosto by Andile Nyambo, Pinky by Thabisile Ngwenya, Lyon by Calvin Madula, Asaph as himself, Barbie by Bhekiwe Dube and Heleni-Ivy by Thabiso Masola.

Also part of the cast is Mr Sibanda by Babongile Sikhonjwa, Mawiza by Mboneli Ngwenya, Strange Dirty guy by Dumie Manyathela, Sindiso by Linda Ndlovu, Stilo’s girlfriend by Ayanda Vanessa and Sibanda Tax Driver by Irvin Ronney.

– @mthabisi_mthire