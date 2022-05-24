ZTN Prime goes live today

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MUSICIAN, choreographer and dancer Mzoe 7 is set to be the main host of Days at Ekasi, a show that will premiere on Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) Prime this week.

ZTN, a Zimbabwean news and entertainment channel with an international perspective will be launched on DStv (Channel 294) today.

The channel will have lifestyle, sport, business, entertainment, news and current affairs, children’s programming, drama, and soap operas.

Days At Ekasi will air every Friday at 7.30pm.

It will explore the day-to-day lives of ordinary citizens around Zimbabwe’s townships, unearthing rare street lingo, dress codes, and tastes that set each “ghetto” apart.

ZTN general manager Nomsa Nkala said Mzoe 7 will unpack the detail behind the suburbs of focus on the day.

“The presenter will give a brief history of the ‘ghetto’ which they are visiting.

A tour guide — touted as a ‘ghetto fabulous’ will lead viewers and the presenter into what makes their ‘ghetto’ unique,” said Nkala.

Mzoe 7 said promoting domestic tourism is one of the key objectives of the show.

“People should expect a well-orchestrated show filled with drama.

Season one will capture the lifestyle in Bulawayo townships from the culture, and food to the street language.

The show seeks to promote local tourism, making people aware of our rich diverse cultures and lifestyles.

“It cuts across all age groups as it covers the young and old,” he said.

Mzoe 7 said he is grateful for the opportunity afforded to him by ZTN as it has helped him develop his broadcasting skills.

“To be part of the production is the right move for my career as I’ve always had an interest in broadcasting.

I’ll definitely use this opportunity to grow my brand and also help other brands in the creative sector to be given the rightful platforms that they deserve,” said Mzoe 7.

