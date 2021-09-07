ZTV to beam live Warriors World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZBC will broadcast live the Fifa World Cup qualifier between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe at 3 pm on Tuesday.

The two sides clash at the Bahir Dar International Stadium in the city of Bahir Dar needing to avoid defeat to enhance their chances of advancing to the next stage of qualifiers alive.

“Are you ready? @ZBCtv will provide live coverage from the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia of the Second Round of the Group G World Cup Qualifiers between Ethiopia and Zimbabwe at 1500hrs!” ZBC announced on social media.

The Fifa TV YouTube channel will also deliver a live stream feed, but only to selected regions.

South Africa moved to the top of Group G in the World Cup qualifiers after a late Bongokuhle Hlongwane goal helped them defeat Ghana 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Monday evening.

Bafana Bafana moved to four points, with Ghana, who beat Ethopia 1-0 in the opening round of fixtures, now second place with three points.

Zimbabwe are in third position after their goaless draw against Bafana Bafana last Friday, while Ethiopia anchor the group with no point. – @innocentskizoe